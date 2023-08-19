Elon Musk under fire after threatening to take away block feature from X users

Elon Musk 's latest big idea for X, formerly known as Twitter, is to completely remove the block function – a move that could get him in trouble with more than just angry users.

Elon Musk announced the block function on X would be "deleted," with users left only with the option of muting other accounts. © Collage: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk posted out of the blue, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users.

As a substitute for blocking, users will still be able to use the mute button.

Muting an account prevents stops that user's posts from appearing on your timeline, but they will be able to see your posts and interact with them.

In case the problem with taking the way the ability to block someone wasn't clear to Musk, many users helpfully explained it to him in simple terms.

"As someone who has received multiple death threats, threats of violence, targeted harassment of me and my family, floods of endless vile abuse often lasting many weeks, I am horrified by Elon Musk’s decision to remove the block function," Colm O'Gorman, a human rights activist and campaigner for survivors of sexual violence, posted.

The official X account of the Auschwitz Memorial also criticized the decision in a lengthy post in which it described exactly why blocking antisemitic users is a "practical measure" – and removing the option is a terrible idea.