Elon Musk under fire after threatening to take away block feature from X users
Elon Musk's latest big idea for X, formerly known as Twitter, is to completely remove the block function – a move that could get him in trouble with more than just angry users.
"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk posted out of the blue, indicating the option would still be available for "direct messages" between users.
As a substitute for blocking, users will still be able to use the mute button.
Muting an account prevents stops that user's posts from appearing on your timeline, but they will be able to see your posts and interact with them.
In case the problem with taking the way the ability to block someone wasn't clear to Musk, many users helpfully explained it to him in simple terms.
"As someone who has received multiple death threats, threats of violence, targeted harassment of me and my family, floods of endless vile abuse often lasting many weeks, I am horrified by Elon Musk’s decision to remove the block function," Colm O'Gorman, a human rights activist and campaigner for survivors of sexual violence, posted.
The official X account of the Auschwitz Memorial also criticized the decision in a lengthy post in which it described exactly why blocking antisemitic users is a "practical measure" – and removing the option is a terrible idea.
Whether these appeals or X's potential problems with app stores – some of which require a block feature in their terms of service – remains to be seen. On the other hand, terrible ideas seem to be the point ever since Musk took over what was once Twitter.
Cover photo: Collage: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP