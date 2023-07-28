Elon Musk called out for "painful" shortcomings by viral ex-Twitter employee

San Francisco, California - A fired Twitter product manager said Elon Musk runs the company newly rebranded as X by instinct, not data, and is surrounded by sycophants while his mood changes unpredictably.

Elon Musk makes decisions based on gut instinct, not data, and surrounds himself with sycophants, according to an ex-Twitter employee. © ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Esther Crawford, whose picture sleeping in a Twitter office late last year made her a viral sensation, shared her thoughts on Wednesday in a lengthy post on X.



"I disagree with many of his decisions and am surprised by his willingness to burn so much down, but with enough money and time, something new and innovative may emerge," Crawford said in the post.

Crawford joined Twitter when it bought her startup in 2020, before Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion.

"In person Elon is oddly charming and he's genuinely funny," Crawford said. "The challenge is his personality and demeanor can turn on a dime going from excited to angry."

Twitter employees feared being called into meetings with him or having to deliver negative news, according to Crawford.

"At times it felt like the inner circle was too zealous and fanatical in their unwavering support of everything he said," Crawford wrote.

"Product and business decisions were nearly always the result of him following his gut instinct, and he didn't seem compelled to seek out or rely on a lot of data or expertise to inform it."