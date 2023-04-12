NPR ditches Twitter thanks to Elon Musk's "government-funded" label

Washington DC - National Public Radio (NPR) has suspended all Twitter activity after Elon Musk rolled out new labels and dubbed the outlet "Government-funded Media."

NPR is suspending all activity on Twitter effective immediately after CEO Elon Musk rolled out new labels. © Collage: Saul LOEB / AFP / JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NPR announced its decision to suspend all activity on Twitter on Wednesday after a new "Government-funded Media" label was added to the news organization's primary account.

The media outlet feels the label falsely suggests that NPR isn't independent of the US government in an editorial sense.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for NPR said, "NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.

"We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence," the spokesperson said.

Rather than turning to Twitter for NPR news updates, the media organization tweeted other ways for people to access its work, such as subscribing to its newsletters, downloading the NPR app, and following NPR on just about every other social media platform aside from Twitter.