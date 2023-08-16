TweetDeck is gone as rebranded platform goes behind paywall

San Francisco, California - TweetDeck went behind a paywall on Tuesday, with users of X, formerly known as Twitter , being diverted to a paid-subscription sign-up page when they tried to access it.

TweetDeck, now known as X Pro, will only be available to X users who pay a subscription fee. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

X announced in July that TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor multiple accounts and lists of users at once, would be available only to "verified" account holders from August.



On Tuesday, users attempting to access the service, now rebranded as X Pro, were required to pay for X's blue checkmark verification for an annual fee of $84.

The social media firm, bought by Elon Musk last year, has been bumbling through different ways to make a profit, drastically cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.

Last week, CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that the company was "close" to breaking even and would beef up staffing that had been slashed by Musk.

X's verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive the blue checkmark, though Musk has gifted the verification symbol to some.

TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.