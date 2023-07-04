Twitter chaos continues as new restrictions hits TweetDeck

San Francisco, California - Twitter users were hit with the latest restriction dreamed up by Elon Musk as TweetDeck is set to be made unavailable for everyone who isn't verified.

Starting August, only verified Twitter users will be able to access the popular app TweetDeck. © IMAGO / Pond5

The popular app, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, will only be accessible to verified users starting August, according to a tweet from Twitter Support on Monday evening.



A new version of TweetDeck has been made available with the tweet giving instructions to update.

The announcement comes two days after the chaos unleashed by Musk over the weekend, when the site became almost unusable due to the introduction of limits on how many posts users were allowed to see.

Musk initially set the limit at 600 for unverified users, supposedly "to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation," and then increased to 1,000 later on Saturday.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after just a few minutes of scrolling.

The limit for verified users was eventually set at 10,000 posts per day, but on Monday, many were able to access tweets normally again as confusion about whether the changes still applied reigned.