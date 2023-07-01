Why is Twitter down? "Rate limit exceeded" error spreads as Elon Musk touts "drastic measures"

San Francisco, California - Thousands of Twitter users worldwide reported issues as they tried to access the platform on Saturday, right after CEO Elon Musk announced restrictions would affect the social media site.

On Saturday morning, Twitter users received error messages with "rate limit exceeded." © Collage: Constanza Hevia/AFP & Screenshot/Twitter

Twitter has been down for many users, who got a message in the morning of "rate limit exceeded" or "cannot retrieve tweets" when trying to access the site on mobile and desktop.

The top trending topics on Twitter have since become "Elon" and expressions of frustration, including "Damn Twitter," "Oh Twitter," and "Wtf Twitter."

The site reportedly responded to multiple news outlets' request for comment with an automated poop emoji.

Around 12:30 PM EST, Musk tweeted: "To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day, Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, New unverified accounts to 300/day."

This comes after Twitter appeared to be restricting access to anyone not logged into a Twitter account, and also halted the ability to embed tweets in chat apps.

Musk replied to a comment highlighting these new issues on Friday, saying this would be "unlocked shortly" and that "drastic & immediate action was necessary due to EXTREME levels of data scraping."

"Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he wrote. "It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup’s outrageous valuation."

It is unclear whether Saturday's error messages are related to Musk's comments or are an unrelated glitch.