Twitter picks a very symbolic date for ending "legacy" verified checkmarks

San Francisco, California - This is no April Fools' joke! Twitter is set to remove its "legacy" blue verified checkmarks in just over a week, leaving some poking fun at the timing, and others worried about the consequences.

Twitter is set to remove its "legacy" blue verified checkmarks on April 1, meaning public figures will lose their tick unless they pay for Twitter Blue. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The platform said it will "begin winding down our legacy verified program", a feature that generally covers most verified accounts who are not government officials or official organizations, meaning musicians, actors, journalists, authors, and more will lose their tick.



Unless, that is, they subscribe to Twitter Blue, which is available worldwide as of Thursday and starts at $8 a month.

Some may also want to go in for Twitter Verified Organizations, enabling "all types – businesses, non-profits, and government institutions – to sign up and manage their verification and to affiliate and verify any related account."

That would set them back a base price of $1,000 a month.