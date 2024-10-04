X settles Brazil fines to get ban lifted after Musk's bitter feud with judge

Brasília, Brazil - X says it has paid all the fines it incurred in Brazil, where the platform was blocked by a judge in a high-profile showdown with owner Elon Musk over disinformation.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the shutdown of X in Latin America's biggest country, said Friday that the social network had informed the court "that the fines which were imposed on it have been fully paid."



He said he had ordered judicial authorities to verify that was the case.

A source close to the matter confirmed to AFP that the fine of around $5.2 million had been settled in full.

The clash between Moraes and Musk morphed into a high-stakes tussle testing the limits of both freedom of expression and corporate responsibility in Brazil.

A furious Musk hit out at Moraes over the ban, calling him an "evil dictator" and dubbing him Voldemort after the villain from the Harry Potter series.

But in recent days, he had been notably more muted on the subject, and X, formerly known as Twitter, has appeared eager to comply with Moraes' demands in order to have the suspension lifted.