Musk forced to partially relent in feud with Brazilian Supreme Court judge over X

Brasília, Brazil - Elon Musk was forced to partially relent in his feud with Brazilian authorities, finally appointing a legal representative for X after a judge ordered the shutdown of platform in the country.

Elon Musk gave in to Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes' demands to name a legal representative for X in Brazil. © Collage: REUTERS

However, Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanded more paperwork and gave X a five-day deadline to provide documentation on the appointment of attorney Rachel Villa Nova Conceição as legal representative of X in Brazil.



The judge asked to see a power of attorney for X in Brazil and proof of her proper registration with the Chamber of Commerce of the State of São Paulo, as stated in the decision of the Supreme Federal Court.



Moraes had ordered the shutdown of the platform at the end of August.

Prior to this, X had allowed a court-ordered deadline to name a legal representative to expire.

The company also refused to block the accounts of right-wing activists who spread conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Later, the Federal Supreme Court withdrew a fine of 18.35 million reais ($3.3 million) from the bank accounts of X and Musk's internet company Starlink.

The billionaire closed the X office in Brazil in mid-August, saying he feared the then representative would be arrested because of the legal dispute over the right-wing X accounts.

The newly appointed lawyer had already represented the company before the Brazilian office was closed.

Musk has launched vicious social media attacks on Moraes, calling him an "evil dictator."