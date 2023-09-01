Burning Man climate protesters assaulted by gun-toting cop

Black Rock City, Nevada - More than 70,000 visitors make the annual pilgrimage to Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert, but this year it took a little longer for some attendees to arrive after climate activists blocked the two-lane highway to the festival site .

A Pyramid Lake Police Department officer breaks through a road barrier to the Burning Man festival erected by climate activists. © Collage: Twitter/MichelleLhooq

During their Sunday demonstration, the activists had to deal not only with annoyed ticket holders, but also with an overly aggressive cop.

A video posted by Michelle Lhooq on X (formerly Twitter) shows how a Pyramid Lake Police Department officer's car rams into a roadblock, destroys the barrier, and then turns around. The unrestrained officer then gets out of his vehicle, pulls out his gun, and points it at the unarmed activists.

Amid cries from a woman saying, "We are not violent," the hot-tempered man in uniform proceeds to arrest them, demanding at the top of his lungs that the activists lie down on the ground before finally handcuffing one of the protesters

The protesters previously blocked off the road with a trailer, causing traffic jams for about an hour. The demonstration was organized by the Seven Circles coalition, comprised of Extinction Rebellion, Rave Revolution, and Scientist Rebellion groups, the Guardian reported.

Around the blockade, the protesters put up signs reading "Mother Earth needs our help" and "Burners of the world unite." Four activists had chained themselves to the trailer and locked their arms through PVC pipes.