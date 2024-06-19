Climate activists spray Stonehenge with orange paint in viral protest

Amesbury, UK - Climate activists in the UK have sprayed the iconic monument Stonehenge with orange paint, as seen in a video published to X on Wednesday.

Climate activists in the UK have sprayed the iconic monument Stonehenge with orange paint, as seen in a video published to X on Wednesday. © Just Stop Oil via REUTERS

The stone circle is one of England's most famous landmarks, and the protest took place there the day before the Solstice celebrations.

The protest group Just Stop Oil wrote that they are calling on the next British government to sign a binding agreement to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

In the background of the video, people can be heard shouting for the protesters to stop, with some also trying to stop them by pulling them away from the landmark.

"We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon," Wiltshire Police said.

They are suspected of damaging the monument, and the investigation is ongoing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the protest as vandalism.

Stonehenge's stones are precisely aligned with the position of the sun at the summer and winter solstices. It is believed that these events have been celebrated there for thousands of years. The summer solstice is to be celebrated there on Thursday.