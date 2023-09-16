Greta Thunberg ordered to stand trial over climate protest
Malmö, Sweden - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has to stand trial again for a protest action.
The Swedish prosecutor's office said Friday it had filed charges against a young woman who took part in a climate change demonstration in Malmö on July 24.
The demonstration had not been authorized and had resulted in blocking car traffic, prosecutor Isabel Ekberg said, adding that the woman had refused to obey police orders and leave the scene, acting intentionally.
The prosecutor's office confirmed to the German Press Agency in Scandinavia that the woman was 20-year-old Thunberg.
The retrial against her in Malmö District Court is now expected to take place on September 27.
Greta Thunberg disobeyed police instructions during climate protest
Thunberg was fined on July 24 in Malmö for failing to follow police instructions at a protest in June.
The Swede admitted to taking part in the protest and ignoring police instructions but denied that it was a criminal offense.
A few hours after the conviction, she again took part in a protest — the very one for which she now has to appear in court again.
Cover photo: Andreas HILLERGREN / TT News Agency / AFP