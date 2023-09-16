Greta Thunberg ordered to stand trial over climate protest

Malmö, Sweden - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has to stand trial again for a protest action .

Greta Thunberg is facing charges over a climate change demonstration back in July. © Andreas HILLERGREN / TT News Agency / AFP

The Swedish prosecutor's office said Friday it had filed charges against a young woman who took part in a climate change demonstration in Malmö on July 24.

The demonstration had not been authorized and had resulted in blocking car traffic, prosecutor Isabel Ekberg said, adding that the woman had refused to obey police orders and leave the scene, acting intentionally.

The prosecutor's office confirmed to the German Press Agency in Scandinavia that the woman was 20-year-old Thunberg.

The retrial against her in Malmö District Court is now expected to take place on September 27.