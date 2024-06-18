Noam Chomsky's wife provides health update after death rumors swirl

São Paulo, Brazil - American intellectual, linguist, and dissident Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in São Paolo Tuesday, the facility said, and would continue an undisclosed treatment at home.

Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in São Paolo Tuesday after rumors spread online that the intellectual had died. © IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

The report came as the 95-year-old's wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: "It's false. He is well."

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that Chomsky was recently taken to a hospital in the city after a stroke a year ago, which left him with difficulty speaking and moving the right side of his body.

The couple have a home in São Paulo.

Chomsky first became known in the 1950s with the revolutionary theory that the ability to form structured language was innate.

He became an outspoken activist on an array of issues, from US intervention in Vietnam to labor rights and the environment.

False claims Chomsky had died spread over X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, causing his name to trend for several hours.