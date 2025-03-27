Peace activists file ethics complaint against Senator Tom Cotton over China accusations
Washington DC - Activists with the feminist antiwar organization CODEPINK on Thursday filed an ethics complaint against Senator Tom Cotton over his allegation the group is funded by the Communist Party of China.
"Obviously, Senator Cotton, in his one-month-old elevation to the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, does not appreciate the responsibility he has," reads the complaint before the Senate Ethics Committee.
"Senator Cotton does not seem to care that his slanderous statements in a US Congressional hearing aired around the world can have immediate and dangerous consequences for those he lies about, as well as their friends and family."
The ethics filing follows a Palestine solidarity disruption during a Tuesday Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats.
"The biggest threat to global security is Israel, and the whole world knows it! Stop funding Israel!" CODEPINK activist Tighe Barry interrupted during testimony by FBI Director Kash Patel.
As Barry was dragged from the room, Cotton claimed CODEPINK is "funded by Communist China" – an allegation flatly denied by the organization.
Retired US Army Colonel and former State Department diplomat Ann Wright called out Cotton for his falsehoods, yelling: "I'm an Army colonel, and I know that CODEPINK is not funded by China. That is a lie."
CODEPINK demands Tom Cotton recant his allegations
CODEPINK is now demanding Tom Cotton retract his statements they deem both slanderous and hypocritical.
"Like most of CODEPINK activists, the two individuals who stood up in the hearing are volunteers who receive no funding whatsoever," states the complaint. "In fact, they not only donate their time but their resources to come to Washington DC and speak out with a critical message that resonates with the majority of the American public: We want our tax dollars to go for helping people here at home, not hurting people overseas."
"It is Senator Cotton, not CODEPINK, who is supported by entities representing foreign interests, as the Senator has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from pro-Israel lobby groups like AIPAC," the complaint continues, referring to American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
"We demand that Senator Cotton publicity recant his statements that CODEPINK is funded by, or has anything to do with, the Communist Party of China."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/CODEPINK