Senate Intelligence hearing dominated by China "threat" and Palestine solidarity protest

Washington DC - Pro- Palestine peace activists disrupted a Senate Intelligence hearing on Tuesday during which US officials described China as the biggest threat to national security.

Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner (l.) speaks next to Chair Tom Cotton during a hearing on worldwide threats on March 25, 2025. © REUTERS

"The biggest threat to global security is Israel, and the whole world knows it! Stop funding Israel!" Tighe Barry, an activist with the feminist antiwar organization CODEPINK, said during testimony by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Barry and fellow CODEPINK members were taking a stand against the US' continued support for the apartheid regime of Israel, which has renewed its all-out assault on the people of Gaza. This includes killing more than 270 children in one week, according to the non-profit Save the Children.

As Barry was dragged from the room, Tom Cotton, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed CODEPINK was funded by "Communist China."

Retired US Army Colonel and former State Department diplomat Ann Wright called out Cotton for his falsehoods, yelling: "I'm an Army colonel, and I know that CODEPINK is not funded by China. That is a lie."

"Let us be very clear. China or any other foreign government does not fund CODEPINK. No matter how many times Senator Cotton chooses to repeat that lie, the fact remains that CODEPINK is funded and powered by the people through thousands of individual donors who want peace," CODEPINK co-director Danaka Katovich said in a press release after the incident.

"CODEPINK passes its financial audits, unlike the Pentagon," Katovich added.

In a video statement after his removal, Barry pointed out Cotton's hypocrisy for taking money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) while accusing CODEPINK of working for China: "He is an agent for a foreign entity called Israel, whereas I am not getting not one dime, not one penny from any foreign agency."

"This guy is a lunatic! He's calling me a lunatic?" Barry continued. "This guy is responsible for millions of deaths worldwide. He's responsible for hundreds of billions – if not trillions of dollars – in US taxpayer money going to endless wars."