Social justice advocates fight for "right to be alive" in protest outside US Mission in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland - Representatives from dozens of social and racial justice organizations across the United States walked out of the US Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, to protest the American government's failure to meet its human rights obligations.

Members of the Start With Dignity coalition have traveled to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to demand greater measures to combat law enforcement violence in communities of color. © Start With Dignity/Courtesy of Mallory Adamski

The action took place on Monday afternoon, one day before the United Nations Human Rights Committee began its review of the United States' track record on issues ranging from criminal justice reform to abortion access, LGBTQ+ equality, Indigenous rights, and more.

Participants waved signs and chanted "Derechos humanos, por eso aquí estamos" and "2-4-6-8 stop the violence, stop the hate" as they began their rally and march outside the US Mission.

Lilian Serrano, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC), was among those who walked out of the Department of State-organized meeting with civil society representatives. She made the journey from San Diego to Geneva to elevate the needs of people across the borderlands who have long been demonized and neglected by US administrations.

"For way too many years, we have seen the militarization of our communities, violence in the hands of border patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents in our communities," Serrano said.

SBCC formed in March 2011 and quickly learned that the US government wasn't reporting the number of lives lost in border patrol custody. The group found there have been over 270 fatal encounters since SBCC began tracking the deaths.

The Start With Dignity campaign, of which SBCC is a member, argues that the high levels of violence against non-white people, regardless of legal status, and impunity for offending officers violate the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The treaty, ratified by the US in 1992, affirms the inherent right to life of all people.

"This year, we decided to take it to the United Nations because we know that ultimately, our fight is for human rights," Serrano explained. "We're fighting for our right to be alive, the right to go to the grocery store without the fear of interacting with a border patrol agent who will take your life."