"Not My Presidents Day": Thousands take to the streets in anti-Trump protests

Washington DC - Thousands of people hit the streets on Monday to voice their opposition to Donald Trump and Elon Musk's policies in "Not My Presidents Day" protests .

People take part in a "Not My Presidents Day" protest against Donald Trump in Washington DC on February 17, 2025. © REUTERS

People gathered in large rallies in Washington DC and around the country on Monday to demonstrate against the second Trump administration's agenda, including sweeping cuts to federal agencies, mass detentions and deportations of immigrants, attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, and threats to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip.

Spearheaded by the 50501 Movement, the protests took aim at Trump as well as Musk, unelected head of the administration's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In many cases, protesters braved frigid temperatures to take a stand on President's Day.

"The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities," 50501 Movement shared in a statement on Instagram.

"We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People," the statement continued.