Mormon women stage patchwork protest in Washington: "No one is illegal"

Washington DC - At the base of the Capitol in Washington, dozens of Mormon women gathered Tuesday for a unique type of protest : meticulously sewing together giant quilts to call on legislators to protect the US Constitution as Donald Trump gets closer and closer to ignoring it.

People look at a quilt made by members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government near the US Capitol during a "Quilting for the Constitution: Peace by Piece" event on May 6, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The assembly involves thousands of quilt squares submitted by women across the country, all of whom are concerned about the political situation as Trump cracks down harshly on migration, fires tens of thousands of civil servants, challenges institutions like the news media and universities, and seemingly tramples the rule of law.

Organized by members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a nonpartisan faith-based political advocacy group, the patchwork included messages like "No one is illegal," "We are all immigrants," and "A government of laws and not of men."

As Mormons, formally called the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the women who came to Washington felt compelled to defend the Constitution, regardless of their party affiliation.

"I think as Latter-day Saints, participating in the process is kind of an extension of our faith," said Chelsea Robarge Fife, a 49-year-old woman from Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We believe in shared principles of kindness, of respect, of doing our part, and so engaging with our elected officials is kind of an extension of the principles we try to live anyway," she continued.

Robarge Fife said "many of us have very different politics" about the women quilting in protest, "but the one thing we all agree upon is that the Constitution keeps us strong."

"The Constitution is our common thread, and so preserving the checks and balances that are outlined there is the surest way to ensure a healthy democracy."