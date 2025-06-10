Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnapping after Gaza aid boat is intercepted

Paris, France - Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday accused Israel of "kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against our will to Israel" after security forces intercepted a boat carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

"This is yet another intentional violation of rights that is added to the list of countless other violations that Israel is committing," Thunberg (22) told reporters on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after being deported from Israel.

She stressed that her own experience was "nothing compared to what the Palestinians are going through".

Of the 12 people on board the Madleen carrying food and supplies for Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily.

But Thunberg, who rose to fame as a schoolgirl activist against climate change and seeks to avoid flying because of its environmental impact, was deported by Israel on a commercial flight of national airline El Al bound for Paris.

"This is not the real story. The real story is there is a genocide going on in Gaza and systematic starvation," said Thunberg.

Several rights groups, including Amnesty International, have accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, where at least 54,000 have been killed and its entire population of over two million is at risk of famine.