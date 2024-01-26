Alabama carries out nitrogen gas execution as human rights advocates react with shock

Atmore, Alabama - Alabama on Thursday put to death a convicted murderer using nitrogen gas, the first time the country has used a horrific execution method that the UN rights chief said may amount to torture .

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed via nitrogen hypoxia by the state of Alabama on Thursday evening, despite an international outcry. © Collage: REUTERS & via REUTERS

Kenneth Eugene Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 PM CT, according to the state attorney general.



"Justice has been served. Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago," the statement by Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Smith (58) was on death row for more than three decades after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor's wife.

He was put to death at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama by nitrogen hypoxia, which involved pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing him to suffocate.

According to witnesses, he "began writhing and thrashing for approximately two to four minutes, followed by around five minutes of heavy breathing," local news outlet AL.com reported.

Smith appeared to be "holding his breath as long as he could" and there was "involuntary movement" and gasping, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told reporters.

The curtain over the media witness room opened at 7:53 PM, AL.com said, with Smith pronounced dead less than 35 minutes later.