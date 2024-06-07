Alex Jones forced to liquidate assets to pay Sandy Hook families

Austin, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has begun liquidating his personal assets as he prepares to pay the massive judgment he owes to the families of Sandy Hook victims that he defamed.

Popular conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is liquidating his assets to pay the $1.5 billion settlement owed to families of Sandy Hook victims he defamed. © IMAGO / TT

According to CNN, Jones recently asked a judge to allow him to convert his bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation, as he believes "there is no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization" of his mounting debts.

The move ends a lengthy effort from Jones to evade the nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages he was ordered to pay in 2022 after several relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued him for repeatedly claiming on his show, Infowars, that the shooting was staged by the US government and that the victims and families were "crisis actors."

Jones filed for bankruptcy after the ruling in an attempt to wipe out the debts and legal judgments, but in October 2023, a judge blocked his effort, arguing these protections do not apply in situations of "willful and malicious" conduct.

In a recent interview, attorney Avi Moshenberg, who represented several of the Sandy Hook families, suggested the move may result in Jones having to sell his ownership in Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars.