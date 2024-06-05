American man sentenced for high-profile femicide of famous Colombia DJ

Bogota, Colombia - An American man was sentenced to 42 years in prison in Bogota on Tuesday for the murder of a famous Colombian DJ, in a case that drew international outrage from women's rights activists.

John Nelson Poulos of the US has been sentenced to prison in Colombia for murdering famous DJ Valentina Trespalacios (stock image). © 123RF/stockdeca

John Nelson Poulos was arrested in January 2023 in Panama while on the run from Colombian authorities for the murder of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whom he had dated for just under a year.



Prosecutors said he had beaten and suffocated her "in the midst of a jealous attack."

Security camera footage showed Poulos leaving his apartment pushing a cart with a large suitcase, which the body of Trespalacios had been stuffed inside.

Her corpse was later discovered in a garbage container.

The year prior, the Colombian Femicide Observatory, an NGO, recorded 612 femicides in the country, though the government only recorded 100.