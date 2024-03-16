Black Creeks demand recognition of tribal citizenship in new court filing

Okmulgee, Oklahoma - Black Creeks are continuing their legal battle for recognition of tribal citizenship rights in a new brief filed before the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks to the media outside the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court in Okmulgee as descendants of Freedmen fight for restoration of their citizenship rights.

Plaintiffs Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, together with their legal representatives, are urging the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court to take a stand against the selective enforcement of treaty obligations and denial of basic rights to descendants of Freedmen.

Muscogee Creek Freedmen were people of African descent who were either enslaved by members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, lived among the Creeks as free Blacks, or were listed on the Dawes Rolls as interracial Creeks.

The Creek Treaty of 1866 guaranteed that Freedmen and their descendants "shall have and enjoy all the rights of native citizens."

But those citizenship rights – and all the accompanying benefits – were suddenly stripped from Black people when the Muscogee Creek Nation adopted a new constitution in 1979.

Muscogee Nation District Judge Denette Mouser in September ruled in favor of Grayson and Kennedy, who had sued the tribe's citizenship board for rejecting their belonging.

But Muscogee authorities quickly sought to appeal the decision and obtained a stay in the ruling – the latest act of denial in what plaintiffs have described as an egregious pattern of anti-Black racism.

"Judge Mouser's ruling aimed to address 44 years of explicit discrimination against Creek Freedmen, establishing a historic precedent for recognizing their rights," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a statement shared Friday.

"We're now before the Muscogee Supreme Court, urging the Nation’s highest court to face its history, follow the rule of law, and advance toward a future that embraces the principles of inclusion and justice enshrined in the Treaty of 1866."