Late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir set for publication

New York, New York - A posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, will be released in October, according to the publisher.

Giuffre rose to public prominence after alleging that Epstein had used her as a sex slave, and that Andrew had assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

She died by suicide in Australia in April at the age of 41.

Her autobiography, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be published by Knopf on October 21, the website of parent firm Penguin Random House showed Monday.

Penguin Random House said the work is an "unsparing and definitive account" of Giuffre's time with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the British former socialite in jail for recruiting underage girls for the billionaire sex offender.

Giuffre also details the sexual molestation she suffered as a child, her escape from Epstein and Maxwell at 19, and her later efforts to "not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims," according to the publisher.

It calls the book "an astonishing affirmation of Giuffre's unshakable will – first, to claw her way out of victimhood, and then to shine light on wrongdoing and fight for a safer, fairer world."