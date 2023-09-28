Black Creek Freedmen win historic citizenship case against Muscogee Nation

Black Creek Freedmen gather outside the Muskogee Nation District Court in Okmulgee seeking restoration of citizenship rights suddenly stripped from them in 1979. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Muscogee Nation District Judge Denette Mouser on Tuesday ruled in favor of Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, two Muscogee Creek Freedmen who had sued the tribe's citizenship board for denying their belonging.

"Having weighed all the facts and evidence presented by the parties, this court finds the acts of the Defendant in this matter have been contrary to the law and unsupported by the relevant and substantial evidence presented by each Plaintiff," Mouser wrote in her ruling.

The historic decision paves the way for more Black Creeks to win recognition of their rightful citizenship rights, guaranteed in the Creek Treaty of 1866.

"For me, this journey transcended the boundaries of mere legal proceedings," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a statement. "It became a poignant quest to reclaim the honor and dignity that anti-Black racism had wrongfully snatched from us."



"This case was about upholding the legacy of my fourth great-grandfather, Cow-Tom, as one of the 5 people to sign the Treaty and ensured Article 2 of the Treaty of 1866 that guaranteed Creeks of African Descent full citizenship," he continued.

"The tribal court’s decision will reinstate the rightful citizenship rights of Black Creek Freedmen today, and for future generations."