Black Creeks score another major victory in fight for restoration of citizenship rights

Okmulgee, Oklahoma - Descendants of Black Creek Freedmen scored another big win after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court denied a petition for a rehearing in their citizenship case.

Supporters hold "Justice for Black Creeks" signs outside the Muscogee Nation District Court in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on April 4, 2023. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

"Upon review of the Appellant's Petition for a Rehearing this Court finds that no grounds were established upon which a rehearing would be appropriate," reads a ruling issued Wednesday.

The ruling dealt a blow to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Citizenship Board's attempt to challenge a Supreme Court decision recognizing Black Creeks' rights to full tribal citizenship.

Muscogee Creek Freedmen were people of African descent who were either enslaved by members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, lived among the Creeks as free Blacks, or were listed on the Dawes Rolls as interracial Creeks.

The Creek Treaty of 1866 – agreed between the Muscogee Creek Nation and the US government – guaranteed that Freedmen and their descendants "shall have and enjoy all the rights of native citizens."

But those citizenship rights – and all the accompanying benefits – were suddenly stripped from Black Creeks when the Muscogee Creek Nation adopted a new constitution in 1979 restricting citizenship to those listed as "Muscogee (Creek) Indians by blood" on the Dawes Rolls.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court in July found "there have been no actions taken by the United States Congress to abrogate the Treaty of 1866 and that this treaty stands as the supreme law of the land under both federal and Mvskoke law."

"Final. The law is settled. Article II governs, the 'by blood' restriction is void, and it is time to implement – not obstruct," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Citizenship cards must be issued immediately. Any delay or noncompliance will result in us seeking immediate enforcement from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court," he warned.