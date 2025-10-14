Supreme Court denies Alex Jones' appeal of $1.4 billion judgment in Sandy Hook trial: "Financial death penalty"

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court recently denied an appeal from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones regarding the judgment in his Sandy Hook defamation case.

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Alex Jones regarding the $1.4 billion judgment in his Sandy Hook defamation trial. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

According to The New York Times, the court rejected the appeal on Tuesday without giving any explanation for its decision.

In response to the ruling, Chris Mattei – an attorney representing the families – said the court "properly rejected Jones’s latest desperate attempt to avoid accountability for the harm he has caused."

The ruling will keep in place a lower court judge's order that Jones pay $1.4 billion in damages to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, whom he repeatedly slandered as "crisis actors" in what he claimed was a tragedy staged by the US government.

In their appeal, Jones' attorneys had argued the amount was a "financial death penalty" as it "can never be paid."

The massive judgment has since forced Jones to liquidate his assets, and he has been fighting to keep control of InfoWars, his far-right broadcasting platform, which the satirical news site The Onion has been seeking to buy.