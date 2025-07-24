Muscogee Nation Supreme Court says Black Creeks are entitled to full citizenship in landmark ruling

Okmulgee, Oklahoma - The Muscogee Nation Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a landmark ruling that Black Creeks are to be granted full citizenship.

Plaintiff Rhonda Grayson is pictured outside the Muskogee Nation District Court in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on April 4, 2023, amid her fight for restoration of Black Creeks' citizenship rights. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

"The court finds that there have been no actions taken by the United States Congress to abrogate the Treaty of 1866 and that this treaty stands as the supreme law of the land under both federal and Mvskoke law," the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court wrote in a 25-page ruling, signed by five justices.

"Further, the Treaty of 1866 requires that Creek Freedmen, and their descendants shall be granted 'all the rights and privileges of native citizens(.)' As such, it is contrary to law for the Appellant Board to deny any citizenship to any lineal descendant of the Creek Freedmen Dawes Roll."

Muscogee Creek Freedmen were people of African descent who were either enslaved by members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, lived among the Creeks as free Blacks, or were listed on the Dawes Rolls as interracial Creeks.

The Creek Treaty of 1866 – agreed between the Creek Nation and the US government – guaranteed that Freedmen and their descendants "shall have and enjoy all the rights of native citizens."

But those citizenship rights – and all the accompanying benefits – were suddenly stripped from Black people when the Muscogee Creek Nation adopted a new constitution in 1979 restricting citizenship to those listed as "Muscogee (Creek) Indians by blood" on the Dawes Rolls.

Plaintiffs Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, together with their legal representatives, had urged the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court to take a stand against the selective enforcement of treaty obligations and denial of basic rights to descendants of Freedmen by upholding their full citizenship.