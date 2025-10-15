Supreme Court hears race-based electoral districting case that could decide party control of Congress

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court appeared poised on Wednesday to restrict the use of race to draw electoral districts in a case that could cement Republican control over the House of Representatives – potentially even by next year's crucial midterm vote.

Janai Nelson speaks at the rally as activists and participants gather in front of the Supreme Court of the United States during the Supreme Court re-argument of Louisiana v. Callais on Wednesday in Washington, DC. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During two-and-a-half hours of oral arguments, the court's right-wing majority seemed inclined to gut a six-decades-old civil rights law designed to ensure Black representation in Congress.

African-Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic, and a ruling by the court neutering the 1965 Voting Rights Act could reorder the electoral map and give President Donald Trump's Republicans a lasting structural advantage.

The case centers around a challenge to a congressional map adopted by the Louisiana state legislature, creating a second Black majority district.

Black voters make up one-third of the population of Louisiana, which has six congressional districts.

But following the 2020 census, Louisiana created a new congressional map that included only one Black majority district instead of the previous two.

The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and others filed suit claiming the new map diluted Black voting power and violated the Voting Rights Act, passed during the civil rights movement to remedy historic racial discrimination.

The Louisiana legislature released a new map last year with two Black majority districts that was met with a challenge from a group of "non-African-American" voters.