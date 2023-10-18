"Bullhorn Lady" from January 6 Capitol riot hit with hefty prison sentence

Washington DC - Rachel Powell, a January 6 Capitol rioter who was infamously dubbed the "Bullhorn Lady," has been sentenced to several years in prison.

January 6 rioter Rachel Powell, also known as the "Bullhorn Lady," was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for her role in the attacks. © Collage: The Department of Justice

According to NBC News, US District Judge Royce Lamberth hit Powell (43) with 57 months in federal prison on Tuesday, only three months shy of five years.

In response to her sentencing, Powell said she is "ashamed" of her actions and admitted that her political views took "a very dark turn" which "led to disaster."

"My conduct was disgraceful," she lamented. "I apologize to my family for the hell they have endured because of me."

Prosecutors presented evidence of Powell "using a bullhorn to instruct others how to further gain control of the Capitol" during the riots and using "a large pipe as a ramming device to breach windows of the Capitol to gain access."

Prosecutors were seeking eight years in prison, arguing she had an "obsession with keeping former President Trump in power" and even "conducted surveillance at a female legislator's home" prior to the riots.