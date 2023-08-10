Clarence Thomas accepted more gifts from wealthy friends than previously reported

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas allegedly accepted more lavish gifts and vacations from his wealthy friends than was previously reported.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted millions of lavish gifts from multiple wealthy benefactors, according to a new report released on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Thursday, ProPublica released a new report detailing how Thomas took at least 38 vacations, 34 private flights, VIP passes to sporting events, and stays at luxury results - all of which were paid for by wealthy benefactors working in industries that have invested interests in specific Supreme Court rulings.

Thomas did not disclose many of the gifts received, raising concerns about the lack of a concrete code of ethics for justices and whether he broke the law or not.

ProPublica first revealed details of the gifts back in April, but the new report includes more examples and additional names to Thomas' list of friends, including oil baron Paul Novelly and former Blockbuster Video CEO Wayne Huizenga.

Following the first report, Thomas issued a statement defending himself, claiming that when he first joined the court in 1991, he was advised by colleagues that "this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable."