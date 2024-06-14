Clarence Thomas faces heat as even more GOP megadonor-funded perks revealed

Washington DC - The Senate Judiciary Committee revealed at least three more undisclosed trips Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow's private jet.

None of the three flights appeared on an amended 2019 financial disclosure report Thomas submitted just one week ago.

The committee's chair, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, announced the trips upon reviewing documents obtained from Crow's attorneys after receiving a subpoena authorization last year.

Senator Dick Durbin is calling for an enforceable code of conduct for Supreme Court justices. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The news of the trips comes amid the conservative justice's ongoing scandal over reports of undisclosed luxury vacations and other favors financed by Crow, a Republican billionaire real-estate magnate from Texas.

"Nearly $4.2 million in gifts and even that wasn’t enough for Justice Thomas, with at least three additional trips the Committee found that he has failed to disclose to date," Durbin, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Supreme Court’s ethical crisis is producing new information – like what we’ve revealed today – and makes it crystal clear that the highest court needs an enforceable code of conduct, because its members continue to choose not to meet the moment."