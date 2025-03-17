Australian woman pleads guilty after trying to sell human toes recovered from horrific tragedy

Melbourne, Australia - An Australian woman has pleaded guilty to offensive conduct involving human remains after she planned to sell human toes that she had recovered from dog vomit.

Joanna Kinman (c.), who worked at an animal shelter in Australia, tried to sell human toes that were thrown up by dogs who ate their deceased owner. © IMAGO / AAP

Joanna Kinman was a ranger at an animal shelter in the south-eastern state of Victoria when two dogs threw up the toes and other human remains in February 2024, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported on Monday.

The dogs had been surrendered to the shelter after the death of their owner, who died of natural causes before his pets ate parts of his body, the agency said.

Prosecutor Melissa Sambrooks said Kinman was not present when the dogs vomited the remains, but searched a bin looking for the digits.

"She located two human toes and took them home and placed them in a jar containing formaldehyde," Sambrooks said, according to the AAP.

The woman then discussed a plan to sell the toes online with her daughter. The woman reportedly believed she could get as much as 400 Australian dollars ($253) for the remains.

Police arrived at her home after a tip-off from an unknown source.

Kinman admitted possessing the remains and intending to sell them online, showing police the jar, which was beside other oddities including an alligator claw, a bird skull, guinea pig trotter, and her children's teeth, AAP reported.

Police found she was an active member of the "Bone Buddies Australia" Facebook group – commonly used to buy, swap, and sell specimens online – and had previously sold "wet specimens" of a stillborn kitten and puppy.