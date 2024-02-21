Bomb scare forces Boeing 737 plane to make emergency landing in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - A United Airlines flight from Newark to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Chicago Wednesday morning after a threatening note was discovered in the plane’s bathroom, police said .

United Airlines Flight 1533, packed with more than 200 travelers, lifted off from Newark Liberty International Airport around 6:05 AM, CBS News reported.

It was due to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport before 10 AM, but the pilot suddenly had to change course after crewmembers reported a "Level Two" safety threat.

The plane made an emergency landing and touched down at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago around 7:40 AM.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told ABC News that a passenger scuffled with crewmembers mid-air.

A bomb threat was found written on a note in the plane's bathroom a short time later.

Police confirmed the Boeing 787 was evacuated upon arrival at O'Hare International, where authorities combed through the aircraft in a safe location.