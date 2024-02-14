California man charged after stealing plane and ditching it on beach

Redwood City, California - A man accused of taking a small plane from Palo Alto airport in California and then ditching it on a beach was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of theft .

A man was charged with stealing the small airplane found on a beach in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. © Facebook/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Luiz Gustavo Aires pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday during a hearing that took an unexpected twist when the man asked to represent himself. A judge denied the request, ruling that the man wasn’t qualified to act as his own attorney.



Aires remained held Thursday evening in the San Mateo County jail on $10,000 bail.

Aires also faces three misdemeanor charges of possession of identifying information of other persons, after authorities say they allegedly found credit cards and personal information from three other people in his backpack.

The charges came less than a week after authorities received an unusual report Thursday evening of a small aircraft making an emergency landing near or on a beach in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. When deputies searched the area, they found a single-engine airplane nose-down but intact and unoccupied on a stretch of sand just south of Poplar Beach.

A short time later, deputies spotted and detained a 50-year-old Miami man who matched the description of a person seen walking away from the aircraft, Acosta said. No injuries were reported.