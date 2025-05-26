Car rams Liverpool Premier League title victory parade leaving trail of injured fans in its wake

Liverpool, UK - Several people were injured on Monday when a car plowed into football fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title victory while police said a 53-year-old man had been arrested .

Ambulances and police vans arrive on the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on Monday. © PAUL ELLIS / AFP

An AFP journalist in Liverpool saw at least four people taken away on stretchers, after witnesses reported seeing people knocked down by a dark-colored vehicle swerving through the huge crowds.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been hurt.

But tens of thousands of people turned out in torrential rain for the jubilant celebrations to see the northwest English side's victory parade, involving players on an open-topped bus and fireworks.

The bus carrying the team had passed by on Water Street just minutes before the car rammed the crowd, witnesses told the media.

"It was extremely fast," said Harry Rashid (48) from Solihull, near Birmingham, central England, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters.

"Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of the car," he told reporters.

"It was horrible – and you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people."

Other witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing an angry crowd surround the vehicle before police arrived.

Merseyside Police called for calm and said the arrested man was "a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision," a spokesperson added, urging the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the collision.