Chicago Teen Takeover causes chaos as two are shot amid mayhem

Chicago, Illinois - The Millennium Park area of Chicago briefly descended into chaos on Saturday night as a social media-fueled event called "Teen Takeover" spiraled out of control, leaving two people shot and several beaten.

An estimated hundreds to thousands of mostly teenagers flocked to the Millennium Park district in Chicago, which bans those under 21 after a certain time.

Police arrested 15 amid property damage, blocked traffic, and several injuries, as reported by Deadline.

Large groups gathered in the early evening following a call on social media to "takeover" the park. The gatherers jumped on cars and shattered windshields, while others engaged in violence.

Hundreds of police officers and SWAT teams attempted to curb the mayhem as gunfire was reported multiple times.

Officials confirmed a 16 and 17-year-old were wounded by gunshots and treated at a local hospital, as several more were beaten by the crowd.

Videos on Twitter show the extent of the destruction, with some displaying destroyed cars set on fire.