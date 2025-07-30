Ghislaine Maxwell gets bad news from House Committee amid bid for immunity

Washington DC - The House Oversight Committee recently rejected a request from the lawyers of Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in exchange for her testimony to Congress.

According to NBC News, Maxwell's attorneys said in a letter to the committee that she would be "willing – and eager – to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington DC" if she were promised clemency after the committee subpoenaed her for a deposition last week.

If not, she would instead assert her Fifth Amendment rights and decline to testify.

On Tuesday, the Republican-led committee turned down the request, with Chairman James Comer saying they planned to respond to the letter "soon" – but added that they "will not consider" granting the request.

The request comes as President Donald Trump and his administration have been facing backlash for not fulfilling their promise to release files on Epstein.

Trump has attempted to appease the public's obsession with the scandal by vowing to release grand jury testimony related to the case.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence, also recently asked the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction on the grounds that a plea deal reached in 2008 between Epstein and federal prosecutors in a Florida case ruled out the prosecution of any "co-conspirators."