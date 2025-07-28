Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer asks Supreme Court to throw out conviction

Washington DC - A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell – Jeffrey Epstein's associate and the only person found guilty of crimes in connection with his activities – on Monday asked the Supreme Court to throw out her 2021 sex trafficking conviction .

This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (r.) and US financier Jeffrey Epstein (l.) © Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

Maxwell is seeking to have her conviction overturned on the grounds that a plea deal reached in 2008 between Epstein and federal prosecutors in a Florida case ruled out the prosecution of any "co-conspirators."

"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," her lawyer, David Markus said.

"Petitioner's alleged status as Epstein's co-conspirator was the entire basis of her prosecution."

The Justice Department has previously opposed Maxwell's motion, but a top official met with her in Florida last week as the Donald Trump administration struggles to tamp down a furor over the president's handling of the Epstein case.