County sheriff arrested for allegedly shooting judge to death in Kentucky

Letcher County, Kentucky - A county sheriff was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed a district court judge in Kentucky.

A county sheriff was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed District Court Judge Kevin Mullins (r.) at the Letcher County courthouse in Kentucky. © Collage: Screenshot/Google Maps Street View & Letcher County Government

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at the Letcher County courthouse, the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper reported.



Local television station WKYT reported Stines is accused of shooting Judge Kevin Mullins in his office.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the shooting in a post on X.

"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," Beshear said.

'There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has already pledged that he and his office will "fully investigate and pursue justice" in the case as special prosecutors.

Gun violence is common in the US, a country where there are more firearms than people.

Earlier this month, a man shot and injured five people on a Kentucky highway. The gunman's body was found Wednesday after a 10-day manhunt.