Kentucky manhunt for highway shooter reaches dramatic conclusion

London, Kentucky - Law enforcement on Wednesday said they had found a body believed to be of a man suspected of wounding five people in a highway shooting spree in Kentucky, ending a 10-day manhunt.

Joseph A. Couch, a suspect in the shooting of multiple people on the I-75 highway about nine miles north of London, Kentucky, is believed to have been found dead. © Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Dozens of police officers using a helicopter, drones, and sniffer dogs had combed rural wooded areas in the state looking for 32-year-old Joseph Couch.

On September 7, the former US military reservist legally bought an assault rifle and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the small town of London.

Later that day, he shot at cars driving along the I-75 highway, hitting 12 vehicles and wounding five people, before going on the run.

Authorities had offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading them to Couch.

"I'm going to kill a lot of people. Well, try at least," Couch is said to have written in a text message before the incident.

Couch also shared plans to take his own life after the shooting, according to a court document cited by local media.