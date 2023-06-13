Denver Nuggets NBA title win celebrations marred by mass shooting
Denver, Colorado - Nine people were shot and injured, and a suspect was put in custody in Denver, police said early Tuesday, after gunfire erupted near the Ball Arena, where the Nuggets had won their first NBA title.
Three victims were in critical condition and the others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.
The shooting occurred about a mile from the Ball Arena, after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the finals on Monday – ending a 47-season wait for an NBA championship.
Fans crowded downtown streets afterward to celebrate.
"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals," Denver police said.
The suspect in the shooting also sustained a gunshot injury, authorities added.
It was one of 290 mass shootings recorded in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Cover photo: Collage: via REUTERS