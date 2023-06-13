Denver Nuggets NBA title win celebrations marred by mass shooting

Denver, Colorado - Nine people were shot and injured, and a suspect was put in custody in Denver, police said early Tuesday, after gunfire erupted near the Ball Arena, where the Nuggets had won their first NBA title.

As fans flooded the streets of Denver to celebrate the Nuggets' maiden NBA title win, nine people were injured after a shooting near the Ball Arena. © Collage: via REUTERS

Three victims were in critical condition and the others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.



The shooting occurred about a mile from the Ball Arena, after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the finals on Monday – ending a 47-season wait for an NBA championship.

Fans crowded downtown streets afterward to celebrate.

"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals," Denver police said.

The suspect in the shooting also sustained a gunshot injury, authorities added.