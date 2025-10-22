Labubu heist! Thousands of dollars worth of plush toys stolen in bizarre robbery
The authorities searched the 40-year-old's house and discovered a considerable number of the ultra-valuable plush figures.
The stolen goods included several limited edition dolls, which are worth even higher amounts.
The Labubu thief supposedly stole the collectors' items three months ago, and Victoria Police allege that he committed a total of four robberies.
As a result, he was charged with two counts of theft and four counts of burglary.
The court sentenced the Labubu lover to seven months' probation. He was released on bail and will have to appear again in the local court in Melbourne next May.
Labubu dolls are taking the world by storm – and supply can't keep up with demand
The Labubu dolls helped the Chinese company Pop Mart reach new heights in 2025, with more than 2,000 vending machines and stores opening worldwide in the same year that the plush toys were launched to keep up with the intense demand.
The figures' mischievous yet adorable appearance (furry, long pointed ears, and a sharp-toothed smile) is what makes them so popular.
Many people, including some celebrities – such as Kim Kardashian, Cher, and Madonna – have fallen for the hype surrounding the toys.
