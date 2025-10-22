Labubu heist! Thousands of dollars worth of plush toys stolen in bizarre robbery

The mischievous-looking Labubu dolls have taken the world by storm. © Joel Carrett/AAP/dpa

The authorities searched the 40-year-old's house and discovered a considerable number of the ultra-valuable plush figures.

The stolen goods included several limited edition dolls, which are worth even higher amounts.

The Labubu thief supposedly stole the collectors' items three months ago, and Victoria Police allege that he committed a total of four robberies.

As a result, he was charged with two counts of theft and four counts of burglary.

The court sentenced the Labubu lover to seven months' probation. He was released on bail and will have to appear again in the local court in Melbourne next May.

