FBI arrests four members of extremist group accused of plotting New Year’s Eve bombings in LA
Lucerne Valley, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a group of people in connection to an alleged plot to plant bombs around Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.
According to a federal complaint filed on December 13, the agency arrested four individuals – Audrey Ilene Carroll, Dante Garfield, Zachary Aaron Page, and Tina Lai – who are alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which the FBI describes as "an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology."
The complaint accuses the group of going to the Mojave Desert on December 12 to construct and test explosive devices they planned to plant in backpacks at five designated locations.
It was also noted that the members did not intend on killing anyone with the bombs, and planned to either not plant them or warn civilians in the area to avoid casualties.
In an X post shared on Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his agency managed to disrupt "a credible, imminent terrorist threat."
He also noted that a fifth TILF member was arrested in New Orleans for plotting a similar event.
In a press conference, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli described the arrests as part of President Donald Trump's efforts at "extinguishing the far-left-terror threats."
"This case is another reminder about the dangers that radicalized Antifa-like groups pose to people public safety and the rule of law," Essayli added.
Cover photo: Collage: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the Central District of California