FBI arrests four members of extremist group accused of plotting New Year’s Eve bombings in LA

Lucerne Valley, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a group of people in connection to an alleged plot to plant bombs around Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

The FBI recently arrested four members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front who were allegedly planning to plant bombs in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. © Collage: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the Central District of California

According to a federal complaint filed on December 13, the agency arrested four individuals – Audrey Ilene Carroll, Dante Garfield, Zachary Aaron Page, and Tina Lai – who are alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which the FBI describes as "an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology."

The complaint accuses the group of going to the Mojave Desert on December 12 to construct and test explosive devices they planned to plant in backpacks at five designated locations.

It was also noted that the members did not intend on killing anyone with the bombs, and planned to either not plant them or warn civilians in the area to avoid casualties.

In an X post shared on Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his agency managed to disrupt "a credible, imminent terrorist threat."

He also noted that a fifth TILF member was arrested in New Orleans for plotting a similar event.

In a press conference, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli described the arrests as part of President Donald Trump's efforts at "extinguishing the far-left-terror threats."