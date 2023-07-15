At least four killed in Georgia mass shooting, suspect still at large

Hampton, Georgia - At least four people have died in a mass shooting in Georgia, local officials have confirmed. A suspect has been identified, and a manhunt is now underway.

At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Hampton, Georgia. © Unsplash/@davidvondiemar

According to the Associated Press, the tragedy occurred on late Saturday morning in Hampton, a small city about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

"I can confirm that four people are deceased," county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said to the outlet via the phone. "As of right now, the suspect is still at large."

On social media, Henry County officials urged residents to avoid Dogwood Lakes, the area in which the shooting took place.

"The suspect is still at large and the public should avoid the area. There is a heavy police presence. Please standby for additional information."

This is a developing story.