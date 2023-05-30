Hollywood shooting mars Memorial Day celebrations in Florida

Hollywood, Florida - At least three children were among the nine people injured during a shooting at a beach in Hollywood, Florida , on Monday night.

Beachgoers are seen next to law enforcement officers at a crime scene as they respond to a shooting at Florida's Hollywood Beach on May 29, 2023. © Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told the Associated Press four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.

Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez said the patients admitted included six adults and three children.

It was unclear if the hospital had classified the 17-year-old as an adult.

The shooting took place on Memorial Day at the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, just 11 miles south of Forth Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The holiday had attracted even more people and families to the popular beachfront.

Bettineschi said shots were fired around 7:00 PM after a fight broke out. One suspect is reportedly already in custody as the search continues for others who may have been involved in the incident.

"Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement shared on Twitter.