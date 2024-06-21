Homeowner scares burglar away with frying pan in viral clip

A homeowner from Chicago sent a would-be bulgar fleeing with the help of a trusty weapon... a frying pan! A video of the encounter has since gone viral.

By Christian Beck

Chicago, Illinois - A homeowner from Chicago sent a would-be burglar fleeing with the help of a trusty weapon... a frying pan!

According to ABC7, Jason Williams was on his way home from work, just minutes from his Logan Square home, when his burglar alarm sounded around 3:30 PM local time.

"Came in the house, I looked if there was an available weapon... there was a frying pan laying there, so I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs," Williams said.

Then, it was fight or flight, and he clearly opted for the former!

A security video he posted on X shows Williams chasing a man in a blue shirt out of the house, armed with a frying pan.

After a short chase through the front yard, the suspected criminal flees through the gate.

Officers were able to arrest the troublemaker on the other side of the street. Chicago police had confirmed to the outlet that the suspect was taken into custody.

"This could have had a different ending, and I'm glad it had a good one," Williams said. "My wife's not happy about the decision I made... probably wouldn't do it again, but it is what it is."

