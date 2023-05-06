Hotel manager faces criminal charges for breaking into guest's room for toe-sucking reason

Nashville, Tennessee - A hotel manager was arrested and now faces criminal charges after a guest woke up to find the employee sucking on their toes.

According to WKRN, Nashville Metropolitan Police say that on March 30 around 5 AM, David Neal (52), the night manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville, cloned a key card which he then used to sneak into a guest's room.

The unidentified guest claims they awoke to find Neal slobbering on their toes, and a confrontation ensued.

The guest said they recognized Neal from the day before, as the manager had stopped by to help fix an issue they were having with the TV in their room.

Neal admitted to police that he had entered the room, but claimed he smelled smoke and was checking if the guest was alright.

Police found that Neal did not report the smell to security, nor did any other employee or guest make a similar report.

Despite his story, law enforcement arrested Neal at his home in Lebanon on Friday, later charging him with aggravated burglary and assault.

