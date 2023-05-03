Jackson Mahomes gets slammed with aggravated sexual battery charges
Overland Park, Kansas - Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated sexual battery.
The 22-year-old was booked into Johnson County Detention Center at 8:42 AM ET on Wednesday, according to online records.
Jackson has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional fourth count of battery. His bond is set for $100,000.
The social media influencer will appear for his initial court appearance later Wednesday.
Overland Park police confirmed to KCTV5 that Mahomes' arrest stems from allegations back in February about the influencer assaulting and kissing the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson allegedly shoved a waiter, too.
The situation took place on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.
Since the incident, videos have circulated the internet showing Jackson kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.
Jackson Mahomes' lawyer refutes claims against his client
In March, Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.
"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," it read.
"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."
Jackson's brother and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick has yet to comment on the influencer's arrest.
Cover photo: JAY BIGGERSTAFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP