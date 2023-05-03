Jackson Mahomes gets slammed with aggravated sexual battery charges

Overland Park, Kansas - Jackson Mahomes, t he younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Jackson Mahomes (l) was arrested and booked on Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual battery. © JAY BIGGERSTAFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 22-year-old was booked into Johnson County Detention Center at 8:42 AM ET on Wednesday, according to online records.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional fourth count of battery. His bond is set for $100,000.

The social media influencer will appear for his initial court appearance later Wednesday.



Overland Park police confirmed to KCTV5 that Mahomes' arrest stems from allegations back in February about the influencer assaulting and kissing the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson allegedly shoved a waiter, too.

The situation took place on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.

Since the incident, videos have circulated the internet showing Jackson kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.