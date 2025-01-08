Man arrested after attempting to bring machete and knives into US Capitol

Washington DC - Police arrested a man at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington DC after a machete and several knives were discovered in his bag.

Per a social media thread shared on Wednesday, US Capitol Police made the arrest shortly after 2:00 PM ET.

"During security screening at the CVC's north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man's bag, stopped the x-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete," the post read.

Law enforcement shared that three additional knives were found in the bag as well.

"The man is being arrested for multiple charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon," another post said. "We will provide more information once it is available."

The arrest came as former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 last month, lay in state ahead of his funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

President-elect Donald Trump was expected at the Capitol hours later with plans to pay his respects to Carter along with scheduled meetings with Republican lawmakers, per CNBC.